Total cases breach 28,000, death toll 402 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore : With 642 new covid-19 positive cases, the total cases in the district breached 28,000 mark and the death toll crossed 400, with six more deaths reported today.

The total cases so far reached 28,388 and death 402, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Of the total, 4.655 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, after discharging 23,331 patients.

In Erode the total cases went up to 6,029 after 138 fresh cases, of which 4,822 were discharged and 1,129 under treatment. with one death, toll rose to 78.

Salem recorded 311 fresh cases, taking the total to 17,692 of which 14,954 were discharged and 7,024 under treatment. With 5 deaths, death toll went up to 290.

Tirupur reported 188 new cases and total rose to 7,024 of which 5,237 were discharged and 1,677 under treatment. The death toll sore to 110 after nine deaths recorded, it said.