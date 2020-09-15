  • Download mobile app
15 Sep 2020, Edition - 1890, Tuesday
Total count cross 23,000 in Coimbatore, four women die taking death toll to 361

Covai Post Network

September 15, 2020

Coimbatore : With 485 new covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district today crossed 23,000 and four women died of the virus, taking the toll to 361.

Of the total 23,147, 19,193 patients were already discharged and 3,593 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Meical Bulletin said.

A 62-year old female and 64 year old woman died due to Covid-19 pneumonia at private hospitals, a 51 year and 50 year old women who tested positive died at CMCH, it said.

In Erode 135 new cases took the tally to 4,800 of which 3,694 were discharged and 1,046 are undergoing treatment. One death took the toll to 63 in the district.

Salem recorded 291 cases, taking the total 15,066 of which 12,664 were discharged and 2,162 undergoing treatment. Nine deaths took
the toll 240.

With 262 new positive cases, the count rose to 5,200 in Tirupur, of which 3,321 were discharged and 1,792 are undergoing treatment. With one death toll rose to 87 so far.

