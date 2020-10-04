Total count cross 34,000, seven death takes toll to 462 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 474 new covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district reached 34,089 and seven deaths took the toll to 462.

Of the total, 28,739 were discharged and 4,888 were under treatment at various hospitals, a state medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 149 new cases took the tally to 7,395 of which 6,189 were discharged and 1,113 under treatment. The death toll rose to 93 with one death.

Salem reported 357 fresh cases, taking the total to 21,049, of which 18,010 were discharged and 2,692 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 347.

With 147 cases, Tirupur tally went to 8.852 and 1,401 patients are under treatment, after discharging 7,809 persons. With two deaths toll touched 144, it said.