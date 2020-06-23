Total lock down not necessary: Coimbatore Collector

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There is no need for a total lock down in the city, the district collector, K Rajamani said today.

The increase in the coronavirus infection was due to the influx of persons from other states and districts, even as over 17,000 outsiders were identified and home quarantined, he said.

They were under strict vigil of health department officials and if any body ventured out, stringent action will be taken against them, he said, adding

already cases were registered against 11 such persons.

Flying squads were formed with officials from various departments and without proper permission no persons can enter the city and district, Rajamani said.