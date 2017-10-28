Tout who weaned patients from Govt hospital to private ones held

A 47-year old man, who weaned patients from Government Hospital to private hospitals has been arrested.

According to police, John alias Murugan was found talking to an accident victim Chandrasekhar admitted to the Government hospital here yesterday, promising him insurance claim and also good treatment at a private hospital here.

As patient raised his voice, a doctor, Ramesh Raja caught hold of John and inquired about the matter. John reportedly threatened the doctor of dire consequences stating he knew officials and also has political clout. Ramesh informed the nearby police, who arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Police are investigating to ascertain whether officials, particularly from health department, are colluding with John and the role of private hospitals in appointing him as ‘tout’ to attract patients to them.