Town & City Developers, KG Group Launches “Signature City” A Premium Residential Project in Singanallur, Coimbatore

Town & City Developers, a part of the KG Group, is proud to announce the launch of its newest residential project, “Signature City,” located at Kamaraj Road, Singanullur, just opposite the Singanullur Bus Stand. This marks the fourteenth residential project by Town & City Developers in Coimbatore, continuing their commitment to providing affordable yet premium homes.

“Signature City” offers a range of housing options to suit various needs, including Studio Apartments starting at Rs. 19.99 Lakhs*, 1 BHK Apartments starting at Rs. 31.5 Lakhs*, 2 BHK Apartments starting at Rs. 51.00 Lakhs*, and 3 BHK Apartments starting at Rs. 75 Lakhs*. The project is strategically located, with easy access to key amenities such as schools, colleges, hospitals, and business centers.

Singanallur is a key location in Coimbatore comprising of a large residential area. It is a meeting point for plenty of inter-city buses as well, making this one of the busiest locations. Over the years, Singanallur has become more developed thanks to the infrastructure development like the Trichy road flyover.

About Town & City Developers, KG Group:

Town & City Developers is a real estate development and construction firm that aims to change the lifestyle of millions through affordable homes. A venture of the KG Group, known for its Tradition of Trust since 1932, Town & City Developers has established itself as one of the most trusted builders in Coimbatore. The firm provides complete services to its customers, from bookings to handover, including loan processing.

Bookings for “Signature City” are now open, and interested buyers can contact Town & City Developers at 76676 99999 / 76674 66666 for more information