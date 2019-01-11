Traditional form of arts, dance, games and recipes at 3-day pongal festival

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Traditional forms of arts, sports and valour games and recipes of Tamil Nadu will be on display during the three-day Pongal (harvest) festival being organised here from January 15.

Kabaddi, Malakamba, Tug of war, wrestling, top swerving and kite flying will be some of the games and sports accommodated during the festival, Vijayalakshmi Co-founder of Nayam, the organisors, told reporters here Friday.

The celebrations will also comprise with more tham 20 traditional dances including Salangai Attam, Mayilattam (Peacock), Thavil (percussion), Tharai thapattai (traditiional band) to attract the younger generation, who reportedly forgotten such tradition, she said.

The Festival will have am open livestock market, where rare breeds of bull, dogs, horses, cows and cock will be on sale, Vijayalakshmi said.

The main focus of yhe mega event was to celebrate the classical, divine hyritage and culture of Tamil ethnic, Ganga Devarajan another co founder said.

A food court carrying more than 50 traditional village recipes with medicinal value and tempting aroma would attract the visitors, she said.

At least 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, she said.