17 Oct 2019, Edition - 1556, Thursday
Coimbatore

Traffic paralysed in Nilgiris district due to landslips at two places

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2019

Ooty: Vehicular traffic was totally paralysed at two places in Nilgiris District, connecting this tourist town with Manjoor and Edakkadu with Manjoor, following heavy landslips in the wee hours of Thursday.

Due to landslides, big boulders and loose soil fell on the road, making impossible for the movement of vehicles, as there was heavy rains in the area for the last couple of days, police said.

The first landslip occured in between Manjoor-Edakkad, some 40 KMs from here, totally paralysing the vehicular traffic, they said.

Similarly, another landslip occured on Ooty-Manjoor road, which restricted the vehicles, including milk vans coming to this tourist town, putting the common man into lot of hardship.

The officials from various departments, including PWD, Fire and Rescue and police swung into action early Thursday and managed to clear the debris with the help of earth movers, toiling hard for nearly eight hours, police added.

