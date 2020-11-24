Training in quality seed production techniques in pulses

Covai Post Network

A one day training programme on “Quality Seed Production Techniques in Pulses” was conducted by the Department of Pulses, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, at Devarayapuram Village, in Thondamuthur Block under the National Agricultural Development Programme scheme on “Augmentation of Seed Replacement Rate in Pulses and Oilseeds through Farmers’ Participatory Seed Production.”

Dr. R.P. Gnanamalar, Professor and Head, Department of Pulses, TNAU, welcomed the farmers with the introductory address. Dr. S. Sundareswaran, Director, Seed Centre stressed about the importance of quality seed production and increasing the farmers’ income through seed production and Dr.S.Geetha, Director, Centre for Plant Breeding and Genetics and explained the High Yielding Varieties of pulses and their salient features.

During the training the maintenance of genetic purity in seed production. demonstration on quality seed enhancement techniques, various agronomic principles and practices during seed production, integrated pest and disease management practices to be followed in pulses were explained.