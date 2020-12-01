Training on Mushroom cultivation at TNAU

Covai Post Network

The Department of Plant Pathology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore organ beizes one day training on mushroom cultivation on 5th of every month.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, in-person training programme was temporarily suspended. Now, the university has planned to resume the training programme on “Mushroom Cultivation” on 05.12.2020 (10.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m).

Interested persons may directly come to the department and register their name for the training by paying Rs.590/- (including GST) and participate in the training programme.