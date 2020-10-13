Trains to run as per schedule

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The engineering works scheduled for tomorrow have been completed ahead of schedule and so there will not be any line block and power block and Central and Coimbatore railway stations and trains will leave at the scheduled time.

Rescheduling of 2 train services were announced for October 12 and 14 to facilitate engineering works between Doddampatti – Dasampatti railway stations in Salem – Jolarpettai section.

With the completion of works, train No.02679 Chennai Central – Coimbatore super fast special train, which had been rescheduled to leave Chennai Central late by 1 hour and 30 minutes, will not be rescheduled but will leave at the scheduled time– 2.30 OM– on October 14.

Train No.02676 Coimbatore – Chennai Central super fast special train, which had been rescheduled to leave Coimbatore late by 20 minutes will not be rescheduled but will leave at the scheduled time–3.15 PM on that day.