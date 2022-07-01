Trans-Sex- A Haunted Reality Rotary Coimbatore Downtown continues its quest to Uplift Society – First of its kind in Tamilnadu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Every moment of life can be bewitching through unbounded thoughtfulness; if only humanity desires. The world needs companionship and so do members of transgender community who are mortified by family, cold-shouldered by society and browbeat by a few powerful. Some amongst them are pulchritudinous, erudite like any other man or woman; yet have a constant swedge with their surroundings. Their silence conveys a message that it takes everything to stand alone.

While LGBTQ laws are breaking ground globally to embrace these members through events like LGBT Pride Month (Every June) for equal justice and rights.

First of its kind in Tamilnadu Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown has taken an idiosyncratic approach by sponsoring “Rotaract Club of TransMom”. Rotaract Club of Transmom has 16 members at present and a lot of other potential people are being tapped to add real value to the club.

Rtn. Godwin Maria Visuvasam, District Chair, Youth Service mentions, “Mx. Dhanshika is the most diligent among them.”She is also one of the key members and Charter President, Rotaract Club of Transmom. Currently pursuing her Post Graduation and also working in the Government Hospital, Coimbatore, she is one of the trustees of the TransMom Foundation, providing an integral support in identifying the need and requirements of transgender”.

Another key member is Mx Anushya, Charter Secretary, Rotaract Club of Transmom and founder of TransMom Foundation. She is the most diligent among them. A notable and self-possessed personality, her career most likely started with catering services through which she has gained confidence to become a renowned driver and an entrepreneur now. She is working in ways through which a pillar of support for transgender can be built.

Mx Anushya and Mx Dhanshika are shining examples of how one can become impregnable against all odds. Mx Anushya has trained many members from her community as cab drivers thereby helping them earn a decent income with respect and dignity. Mx Sangeetha is one amongst them and drives for Uber. This is purely an initiative of Rotractors and two names amongst them Rtr.Keerthi Vivek, District Rotaract Representative and Rtr.Karunya, President, Rotaract Club of Cotton city stand out.

There are a total of 160 clubs under Rotary District 3201 and each club can do some project with the newly formed TransMom Club. Rainbow V I B G Y O R concept is being launched by Rtn.Rajmohan Nair, District Governor 2022-23 with ‘I’ in focus. This concept has been initiated to showcase responsibility towards the physically, psychologically, economically and socially excluded people. ‘I’ means inclusion and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown takes it upon itself to give equal opportunity to every individual regardless of any challenge.

Few schemes under this initiative include toilets for transgender at public places, facilitating Skill-enhancement Program for transgender community, Social Security Awareness Program, Enrollment of housemates to social security schemes to be led by Rotarians, Promotion of Para-athletic /blind cricket, Rehabilitation of former prison inmates, Medical insurance for the underprivileged and Enabling long term medical care for mentally challenged.

Transmom Foundation and Rotaract Clubs have worked together to create traffic awareness, provided groceries, professional and cultural talent. First-Aid training was provided to around 50 members of the Trans community. The real role of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown is to mentor them in the coming days by giving regular counseling, providing jobs at standard places and a decent and peaceful life in society. Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown is happy to inform that one of its member who happens to be an hotelier has plans to make his hotel transgender friendly.

Through Transmom Foundation and support with Rotaract Club, many poor members of transgender community were rehabilitated in and around Coimbatore. We gave them new employment and opportunities and sent them back to their respective home towns while understanding their needs and requirements.

The Charter Installation Ceremony was conducted on 30th June, 2022 at Rotary TexCity Hall by Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown and Rotaract District Organization in the presence of Chief Guest Rtn.Rajasekhar Srinivasan, District Governor and the Felicitation was done by Rtn.Godwin Maria Visuvasam, District Chair, Youth Service 2022-23, Rtr.Keerthi Vivek, District Rotaract Representative and Rtn. Sumit Kumar Prasad, Assistant Governor 2022-23. The formation of Transmom Rotaract club was approved by Rotary International through the tireless effort of Rtn. Capt. Balaji Babu, President 2021-22 supported by Rtn. Sundaresan, President 2022-23 , Rtn Shyam Secretary 2021-22 and Kumaran, Secretary 2022-23.