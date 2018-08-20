Transgenders chip in Rs 30k worth flood relief stuff for Kerala

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of transgenders in neighbouring Tirupur today contributed their bit to the flood-affected people of Kerala, by mcollecting food and other relief materials.

The materials, worth Rs 30,000, were handed over to District Social Welfare Officer Poongothai this afternoon, official sources said.

These include flour, edible oil, biscuit, sanitary napkins and other essentials, they said.