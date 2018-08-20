20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Transgenders chip in Rs 30k worth flood relief stuff for Kerala
Covai Post Network
August 20, 2018
Coimbatore : A group of transgenders in neighbouring Tirupur today contributed their bit to the flood-affected people of Kerala, by mcollecting food and other relief materials.
The materials, worth Rs 30,000, were handed over to District Social Welfare Officer Poongothai this afternoon, official sources said.
These include flour, edible oil, biscuit, sanitary napkins and other essentials, they said.