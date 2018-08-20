  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
  • CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
  • More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
  • The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
  • The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
  • 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
  • ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
  • Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Travel

Coimbatore

Transgenders chip in Rs 30k worth flood relief stuff for Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2018

Coimbatore : A group of transgenders in neighbouring Tirupur today contributed their bit to the flood-affected people of Kerala, by mcollecting food and other relief materials.

The materials, worth Rs 30,000, were handed over to District Social Welfare Officer Poongothai this afternoon, official sources said.

These include flour, edible oil, biscuit, sanitary napkins and other essentials, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿