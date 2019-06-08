Trap placed to capture leopard in Madukkarai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Forest department has installed a cage to catch a leopard on the prowl in Madukkarai area on the outskirts, taking away pet animals during the last 15 days.

The residents of the area had complained with the department that two dogs and five goats were killed by the leopard over the last 15 days and people were living in fear to come out after sunset.

The residents claimed that the leopard was found moving along with two cubs and searching for prey in human habitats.

Bowing to the pressure, the department kept a cage near a house, from where a dog was taken away by the animal after jumping over the front gate some 10 days ago, department sources said.

To attract the leopard, another cage with goat will be placed near the trap during night hours, the sources said.