Tribal woman killed by tiger at Singara

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: A tribal woman died under tragic circumstances near Masinagudy bordering the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday. She was mauled by a tiger.

Enquiries made by The Covai Post revealed that the woman Gowri (50) hailing from the Kurumbha tribe of Kurumbarpadi,was grazing cattle along with her husband in the MTR buffer zone of the Singara range.

Around noon the carnivore had reportedly attacked her ,while trying to lift a goat.

The badly mauled body was found about 500 metres inside the Reserve forest.

On being informed forest and police officials rushed to the spot and removed the body to the Government Hospital in Gudalur for postmortem.

Expressing concern over the incident, Conservationist Mr.Vijay Krishnaraj said that it was for the first time such an incident was taking place in Masinagidy.

Pointing out that the Kurumbhas were ancient cave dwelling tribals, he said that,till about the 1970s they lived in such a manner.