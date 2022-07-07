Trigger Jeans New Showroom Launched at Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: KG Denim’s iconic Trigger Jeans has opened its new showroom in Coimbatore. This unique Trigger brand will showcase the elegance of the Coimbatore youth with an international flair; will enhance the mood of the city. It continues to showcase a variety of clothing and lifestyle design products to suit the youth of today. These cut-and-paste, wash-resistant jean fabrics will inspire any wardrobe shape.

The chief executive officer of Trigger Apparels Limited Mr. N. Rajagopal, Says, “Trigger is the leading brand in menswear, with a modern touch in denim fabrics of high quality and reasonable prices. It is trying to become the leading producer of India. The brand is a subsidiary of KG Denim. The brand aims to excel in the production of comfortable, luxurious jeans, customer preference in high quality ready-to-wear and service,” he said.

The company, which has been doing well in denim and modern designs, has ventured into retail for the first time. The company has launched its unique showroom in Coimbatore at 7th Cross, Saibaba Colony today.

This showroom was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mr. K. G. Balakrishnan, Chairman of KG Groups and in his address he said, “The first brand launched in India is the Trigger brand. Our Trigger brand is a 1000 crore brand. There are currently 108 Trigger showrooms across India. Now the 109th showroom has been launched in Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore. Another 100 showrooms will be launched in India by the end of next year.

We manufacture fabrics using locally prepared cotton and yarn without importing from abroad. Last year we did business for Rs. 60 crores. Had there been no coronavirus spread, the business would have been worth Rs. 200 crores. We expect this situation to improve in the near future.

We have given employment to 1000 workers in Tamil Nadu. Our clothing export business is going on to various countries including the USA, European countries and Dubai. Currently, because of the Russia-Ukraine war, America and Europe do not import clothes. So we are exporting to Russia. So far we have designed thousands of designs. Our company’s design Studio is located in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Mumbai and Europe. We are releasing 30 new designs every month. Till now we have released about 1000 designs.

Apart from KG Denim Jeans, we also manufacture towels and bed sheets and export them to foreign countries. As per requests of other companies from all over the world, we are tailoring garments to their demands and designs for Rs. 100 Crores.

The central government does not impose import duty on SAARC countries like our neighbouring countries like Vietnam and Sri Lanka. Due to this our industry is affected and import should be banned. But our export duty is 10 percent.” he said.