TVS Motor Company awarded at FICCI CSR Summit for their initiatives in the fight against COVID-19

Covai Post Network

Hosur: TVS Motor Company has won an award at the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) CSR Summit and Awards 2022, for their significant contribution towards the community through their CSR wing, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), during the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognising TVS Motor Company’s contribution and initiatives towards ensuring welfare and community strength, especially across rural India, the enterprise has been awarded under the category “Fight against COVID-19”.

Attending the ceremony at the FICCI Federation House in New Delhi, Mr Swaran Singh IAS (R), Chairman, Srinivasan Services Trust, said, “We are humbled to be recognised by FICCI for our endeavours against the pandemic. COVID-19 brought unprecedented challenges for the communities, especially in rural and semi-urban India, where the awareness and preparedness to tackle the situation were comparatively lower. Our teams, across the rural areas, worked tirelessly to provide essential services along with the local government. Over Rs. 85 crores have been contributed by TVS Motor Company towards COVID relief. Procurement and distribution of essential medical equipment and medicines, spraying of disinfectant in villages and cities, life-saving oxygen concentrators and High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) machines, lakhs of food packets and much more were provided to the rural hospitals and communities. SST provided assistance to 525 rural primary health centres and hospitals to ensure that far-flung rural communities have access to essential medical items on a priority. Apart from this, Rajiv Gandhi & Stanley Government Hospitals at Chennai were provided full support during the pandemic with the aim to save thousands of lives. This award is a testament to the dedication and efforts of teams across TVS Motor Company, our partners, and government.”

The FICCI CSR Awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to India’s development and growth. TVS Motor Company is proud to be one of the winners of the 2022 prestigious awards and look forward to continuing its work towards community development and social welfare.

Over the last twenty-five years, SST, with the help of TVS Motor Company, has been actively facilitating sustainable and self-reliant development across 2,500 villages in India, bringing a paradigm of holistic and sustained socio-economic change at the grassroots level across India.