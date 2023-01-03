TVS Motor Company donated a minibus through its Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) for visitors to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Covai Post Network

Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company has succeeded largely in facilitating the process of sustainable development in over 2500 villages spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh in the last 25 years. TVS Motor Company (SST) is privileged to support Tiger Reserves in various states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through conservation of habitat, enhancing water availability, strengthening protection of wildlife, and improving visitor and staff facilities. The trust has carried out certain habitat improvement work and support to anti-poaching camps in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the last few years.

The Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district of Tamil Nadu was formed on March 15, 2013 with an area of 1409 sq.km, According to the 2018 All-India Tiger Population census, the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve had 83 Tigers. In 2019, the STR was awarded NTCA award for excellence in recognition of the highest increment in the 4th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation. In 2021, STR was awarded the prestigious global award, TX2 for doubling the number of tigers in a decade. Further, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve has received Global Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) accreditation after meeting all the requirements of the CA|TS standards and was approved on July 1, 2022.

As a token of appreciation and encouragement for the excellent management of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve by Director and his team, TVS Motor Company (SST) has decided to donate a minibus to STR.

In the year 2022, TVS Motor Company (SST) decided to support tiger conservation initiatives to the tune of Rs 20 lakh in the state of Tamil Nadu to begin with. As a part of this initiative, the trust is privileged to supply a minibus TATA Starbus 16+ LP410/29 FBV to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve for visitor use.

As part of conservation efforts, the trust has supplied over 30 Fenix LR 50R high luminescent search lights, 150 Fenix TR 16 search lights, and 12 units of GPS to the Directors of Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserves. The high luminescent flashlights would be extremely useful for night patrolling, anti-poaching raids and elephant anti-depredation activities.

TVS Motor (SST) is grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Forest department for providing with such wonderful opportunities in conservation of nature and for accepting partnerships with TVS Motor (SST) in the above ventures. TVS Motor (SST) would like to express gratitude to Hon. Minister of Forests, PCCF and PCCF & CWLW and the Field Directors for their support to be a part of Tiger conservation Programme.