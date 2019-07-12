Two college students drown in Bhavani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two college students drowned in the Bhavani river in Sirumugai, some 45 km from here Friday.

Koteeshwaran and Prashant had gone to take bath at Vachinapalayam and met with a watery grave after they went deep in the river, police said.

The bodies were recovered and further investigations on.

Meanwhile, district officials have cautioned those living on the banks of the river to take precautionary measures, following increased water inflow due to incessant rain in the catchment areas of Pilloor dam, including theupper areas of Nilgiris district in the last few days.

With a storage capacity of 90 ft, the dam had 83.50 ft of water two days ago and touched nearly 91 ft last evening, official sources said.

Since inflow was increasing, surplus water might be released from the dam, resulting in more water in the river and the people should take preventive and safety measures, they said.