Coimbatore : Two motorcycle borne persons were killed on Tuesday when a speeding jeep collided head on against them near Thottipalayam on the outskirts.

Both 53-year old Azhagiri (53) and Shaktivel (44) were going to the construction site for work, when the jeep hit them, resulting in Azhagiris death on the spot.

Shaktivel, with serious injuries, died on the way to Government hospital police said

Police held Jeep driver Arun and investigations are on, they said.