Two-day conference focussing on various aspects of pharmacy education

Covai Post Network

Two Day National Conference on Automation, IT and Advancements in Pharmaceuticals Sciences (ICAAPS 2022) was organized by PSG College of Pharmacy, Coimbatore.

The conference was the first milestone of PSGCP which is focusing on a different aspect of pharmacy education considering its growth in Industry aspects and technology.

Dr. J. Venkateswaran, Assistant Divisional Manage of Aurolab, Aravind Eye Care system, Madurai was the chief guest. Dr. B. Jayakar, Executive Member, Pharmacy Council of India and Registrar, Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation, Salem was the Guest of Honour.

Around 21 speakers from industry, academia and clinicians were part of the conference that was aimed at sharing their knowledge on various themes of the conference.

Around 700 delegates registered for the conference around the nation.

ICAAPS 2022 aims to integrate the latest advancements in the pharma industry and interdisciplinary interventions like automation in drug formulation process. The conference is focused on bridging the gap between the pharma curriculum and advancements in the industry.

The scientific session is based on six broad themes to explore the role of information technology, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning in drug discovery and development and the future aspects and importance of including the recent advancements in the academic curriculum.

The outcome of the conference will provide the platform for the young minds to apply their mind in Trans-disciplinary research through interactive sessions with researchers, industrial experts and clinicians in the field of drug discovery and pharmaceuticals development.