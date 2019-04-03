Two day diabetes, endocrine conference from April 6

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The two-day Diabetes and Endocrine Conference (DECON) beginning here on April six is attempting to update the knowledge on the present and future of endocrine and cardiovascular medicine and surgery.

The 5th edition of the conference will see the launch of a Cardiovascular program and develop professional rapport with the experts in the field, Dr Suredh Damodharan, the organiser told reporters on Wednesday.

Decon is bdinf organised for the sole purpose of creating an International platform for endocrinologists all over the World which would lead to a better and more efficient diagnosis, mitigation, treatment, and cure of diabetes mellitus, thyroid and other endocrine disorders, he said.

Over 600 delegates and 50 experts will participate in the conference, in which there would be workshops, debates and case discussions, he said.

To encourage learning and for the betterment of science, a Poster presentation competition and Quiz competition is being conducted, Suresh Damodharan said.