Two-day General Council, Executive Meeting to decide strategy

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The General Council and State Executive of PMK will meet in this textile city on December 29 and 30 and discuss the future strategy of the party, its president, G K Mani said Thursday.

The action plan for the coming year will be made public by PMK Convenor, S Ramadoss on the concluding day of the meeting titled ” Send off 2018, Welcome 2019,” Mani told reporters here.

On the ongoing agitation by farmers over the installation of power lines in the agriculture field, Mani said that it was better to lay underground cables, as was the case in neighbouring Kerala.

Referring to the recent HIV blood transfusion on a pregnant woman, he said the Government should take steps to examine the blood stored in all blood banks.

In order to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu, dams should be constructed across all rivers including Cauvery to store and save water, he said, adding that reservoir at Mekedatu will seriously affect the agriculture area and drinking water.

Mani also urged the government to drop its proposal to close over 8,000 mid day meal centers, which are model to other States.