Two day global meet on automation, robotics and sensing

The Department of Robotics and Automation Engineering of PSG College of Technology organized their 3rd International Conference on Advancements in Automation, Robotics and Sensing (ICAARS 2022) on 9-10 December 2022. The session was commenced by the Head of the Department Dr. B. Vinod, who introduced the department to the delegates and elaborated on the purpose of the conference. All the Delegates were traditionally welcomed by the Faculty of the Robotics and Automation Department. The chief guest for the event of ICAARS 2022, Mr. Johan Ofsson, Global Head, LAPP India pvt. ltd gave an insight about LAPP and its dominance in the field of industrial standard cables. Following that, the proceedings and souvenirs of ICAARS 2022 were officially released by the Principal, Dr. K.Prakasan. He then encouraged the students to interact with the delegates from foreign universities and industry personnel to enhance their knowledge on the domain of their expertise. Executive Vice President of Fanuc India, Mr. B. N. Nanda Kumar addressed the gathering and presented the global statistics of the Industrial Robots’ growth in India. A renowned Robotic Surgeon Dr. N. Ramalingam, Chairman, Hindusthan Hospitals, spoke about his collaboration with the college in a National Research project and also urged the students to take up more research projects which are cost friendly in the field of health care and robotic surgery.

Dr. Richard Voyles, Professor at Purdue University, USA expressed his eagerness in attending the ICAARS event for the third time. He inculcated the idea of imparting knowledge in young minds and applying their knowledge in every aspect of life. Dr. Dirk Frohling, Professor from Westfalische, Germany appreciated the involvement of students in this conference and encouraged them to collaborate more with the scientific community. This event was graced with the presence of Dr. Kesavadass, University of Albany, Mr. Harish Nachnani, Festo India. Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Arjun Prakash, Craftsman Automation, Mr. R. Krishnamoorthi, NAVTAT solutions, Bangalore. This two-day conference is also attended by other professionals and delegates in both online and offline mode. The event gracefully ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. G. Subashini, Professor, Department of RAE.