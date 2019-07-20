Two-day SPIC MACAY south zone meet begins

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 190 students from various schools and colleges of Southern States are participating the two-day South Zone Convention of SPIC MACAY, which began at Delhi Public School here on Saturday.

SPIC MACAY national chairperson Kunda Mahurkar inaugurated the convention, which will have six workshops by leading national-level artistes to impart intensive training in Carnatic music, kathakali, temple mural paintings, tholpavakoothu (Kerala puppetry), Cherial folk paintings and Chittara tribal paintings.

The students were divided into six groups to attend their chosen discipline, a statement said. Noted Carnatic vocalist Sankaran Namboothiri conducted the music intensive and gave a vocal recital in the evening, while Kathakali artiste Sadanam Krishnankutty Nair also performed.

Kalasri Ramachandra Pulavar and his team will train students in puppet-making, while artist KR Babu taught the basics of temple mural painting

Artists Madhu Morugoju and Ishwar Naik mentored students in Cherial folk and Chittara tribal paintings. SPIC MACAY, a 40-year-old, non-profit NGO founded by academicians, organises annual zonal conventions for young students.