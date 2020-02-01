Two female medical students return to Coimbatore safely from China

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 1 : Two sisters from Annur in the district and doing medicine in China returned to their homes safely without any symptoms or infection of Coronovirus.

However, Anushree and Abhinaya Sri were in difficulty to reach India, as majority of the airlines were cancelled their services following the outbreak of deadly virus.

The sisters, studying medicine in Xian in Shaanxi Province, came via Malaysia to Tiruchirapalli and from there to the City Airport due to the efforts of their father. Since both of them were tested negative, they were allowed to go home, Anushree said.

Narrating their ordeal, Anushree said that nearly 30 students from India are studying at Xian Jiao Tong medical University and were facing difficulty to return home, due to non-availability of airlines and also for the fear of

spread of coronovirus.

On the situation, she said that entire streets wore a deserted look as the people feared to come out. Besides there was shortage of masks and food and all the shops, including some medical shops without proper stock

of protective gears, were closed, Anushree said.