12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
- ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
- ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
- Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
- The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
- Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
- JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
- US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
- BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Two held for robbery in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
July 12, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Coimbatore: Police arrested two persons involved in several crimes in the city and seized stolen material worth Rs 25 lakh from them on Wednesday.
The arrested were identified as A Shajahan (20) of Podanur and Raghu (27) of the Nilgiris. The duo was involved in various chain-snatching and robbery incidents in various parts of the city.
A special team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Perumal was formed to arrest the accused. The team was conducting a search to nab the accused with the help of CCTV camera footages collected from various spots.
During a vehicle inspection near Kalapatti on Wednesday, they found the duo travelling in a luxury car without proper vehicle documents. On interrogation police found that the duo was involved in various crimes in the city. Police recovered a luxury car, 25 sovereigns of gold and two motor cycles from the duo who were taken into judicial custody.