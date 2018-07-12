  • Download mobile app

Coimbatore

Two held for robbery in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 12, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Police arrested two persons involved in several crimes in the city and seized stolen material worth Rs 25 lakh from them on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as A Shajahan (20) of Podanur and Raghu (27) of the Nilgiris. The duo was involved in various chain-snatching and robbery incidents in various parts of the city.

A special team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Perumal was formed to arrest the accused. The team was conducting a search to nab the accused with the help of CCTV camera footages collected from various spots.

During a vehicle inspection near Kalapatti on Wednesday, they found the duo travelling in a luxury car without proper vehicle documents. On interrogation police found that the duo was involved in various crimes in the city. Police recovered a luxury car, 25 sovereigns of gold and two motor cycles from the duo who were taken into judicial custody.

