Two kids die of suspected dengue in Coimbatore Government Hospital

Coimbatore : Two children died of high fever in the government hospital here Friday.

According to police, a five year old girl Jesintha, hailing from Avanashi in Tirupur District was brought and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital three days ago. However, without responding to treatment she died Friday morning.

similarly, an 8-year old boy Dharaneesh of Tirupur was also admitted with symptoms of fever on December four in the hospital and died Friday.Though unconfirmed reports suggested that the death was due to dengue, hospital sources refused to elaborate on the reason for the death.

A little over 30 persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital for dengue and more than 150 with different types of fever, they said.