07 Jul 2020, Edition - 1820, Tuesday
Two more succumb to coronavirus infection in Coimbatore, death toll rises to eight

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2020

Coimbatore : With two more patients succumbing to Coronavirus infection, the death toll in the city rose to eight today.

According to health department sources, a 58 year old man from Periyanaickenpalayam, on the outskirts was admitted with breathing problem in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday.

As he was tested positive fo Covid-19, the hospital authorities decided to shift to him to ESI Hospital on Monday night. However, he died around midnight, they said.

In another incident, a 58 year old woman from Ondipudur in the city was undergoing treatment in the ESI hospital since June 21.

Without responding to treatment she died early Tuesday, they said.

This is the eight death reported in the city– four from Coimbatore, one each from Madurai and Nilgiris Districts and two from Tirupur.

Meanwhile, a government-run Tasmac liquor outlet was sealed in Veerakeralam today, after one of the salesmen was tested positive for
coronavirus infection.

Other staff in the outlet are subjected to test.

