16 Nov 2019, Edition - 1586, Saturday
Coimbatore

Two school-going sisters killed in bike-lorry collision

Covai Post Network

November 16, 2019

Coimbatore :Two school going sisters were killed on the spot, when the two wheeler they were travelling on collided head on with a lorry in the city today

The father, Venkatesan was taking nine-year old Gayathri and seven-year old Keerthana and another boy on his bike to school, police said.

As he was trying to cross the road in Rathinapuri, a lorry collided with the bike, throwing both the girl children off, resulting in their instantaneous death, police said..

While Venkatesan and the boy were admitted to a nearby private hospital, the bodies of the girls were sent to the government hospital for postmortem. Further investigations on, police added.

