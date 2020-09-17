Two toddlers meet watery grave after falling in water filled buckets in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two toddlers below the age of one year, met with watery grave after falling into water filled buckets in two separate incidents in the city and nearby Tirupur in the last 30 hours.

In the first incident, a nine-month old boy was found lying upside down in a water filled bucket in his house in Thondamuthur area on the city outskirts in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, one Abul Hussain, hailing from Rubaki district in Assam had left for his work in the early hours, as his wife and the toddler were sleeping.

The wife, who woke up, found the boy missing and on search noticed him lying upside down in a water filled bucket kept for washing vessels.

Though she rushed the boy to nearby Government Hospital, the doctors who attended to declared him brought dead and further

investigations on, they said.

In another incident, a one year old boy also met similar fate, after he fell into a bucket filled with water in Paraipalam in nearby Tirupur, on Tuesday night.

Shanthi Devi, hailing from Bihar, who lost her husband a few years ago, was working in a garment factory and used to leave her three children with her sister while going for work.

Shanthi, who returned from work, found her one year old Deepak lying unconscious in the water filled bucket. She rushed to a nearby hospital, where the by was declared dead.

The body was sent for postmortem in Tirupur Government hospital, police said.