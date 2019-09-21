Two-whelers distributed to 380 beneficiaries worth Rs.95 lakh

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : State Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani Saturday distributed Amma Two wheelers to 380 women beneficiaries worth Rs.95 lakh in the city.

At a function held here, Velumani handed over 200 two wheelers to working women with a rs.25,000 subsidy totally valued at Rs.50 lakh at thondamuthur, 100 at Selvapuram and 80 in Kurichi, valued at Rs.25 lakh and Rs.20 lakh respectively.

Priority is being given to women belonging to SC/ST, physically challenged, widows and women heading the family and transgenders, Velumani said.