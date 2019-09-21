  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2019, Edition - 1530, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • National interest priority; can’t stay isolated in world trade, says Piyush Goyal
  • Ayodhya case: Archaeological data wasn’t studied by experts, says SC
  • Everyone has to accept Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya: Amit Shah
Travel

Coimbatore

Two-whelers distributed to 380 beneficiaries worth Rs.95 lakh

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2019

Coimbatore : State Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani Saturday distributed Amma Two wheelers to 380 women beneficiaries worth Rs.95 lakh in the city.

At a function held here, Velumani handed over 200 two wheelers to working women with a rs.25,000 subsidy totally valued at Rs.50 lakh at thondamuthur,  100 at Selvapuram and 80 in Kurichi, valued at Rs.25 lakh and Rs.20 lakh respectively.

Priority is being given to women belonging to SC/ST, physically challenged, widows and women heading the family and transgenders, Velumani said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿