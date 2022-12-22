Type 2 Diabetes – People with high insulin resistance New Zita-Piomet tablet with 3 combination drugs: Introduction of Glenmark in India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), an innovation-driven, global pharmaceutical company has launched the first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India. Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor). This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita®-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg) + Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation. This offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks. On occasion of the launch, Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38% compared to the global incidence of 15%ii. Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita®-PioMet, India’s first triple fixed dose combination for high insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes. The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve the glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c.”Glenmark has a strong legacy of bringing in new, effective and affordable treatment options for diabetic patients, especially the ones with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes. In 2015, Glenmark was the first to launch the DPP4 inhibitor, Teneligliptin (Zita Plus® and Ziten®), followed by a FDC of Teneligliptin + Metformin (Zita-Met Plus® and Ziten-M®). Glenmark later launched Remogliflozin (Remo® and Remozen™), a novel SGLT‐2 inhibitor in 2019 and subsequently, its combinations with Metformin and Vildagliptin (Remo-V®, Remozen™-V, Remo MV® and Remozen™ MV). Earlier in 2022, Glenmark also launched Sitagliptin (Sitazit®) and its FDCs, followed by Lobeglitazone (LOBG®) and FDCs of Teneligliptin including its combinations with Pioglitazone (Zita Pio™) and Dapagliflozin (Zita-D™).