U-17 Chess: City girl emerge champion

Priyanka of Coimbatore became the champion in the Dr. N. Mahalingam 28th National Championship for Under-17 Chess in girls category, which concluded here on Wednesday.

In the open category, Raja Rithvik from Telengana emerged winner, while Erigaisi Arjun also of Telangana and Mitrabha Guha from West Bengal became the first and second runner up.

Arpita Mukherjee from West Bengal and Tarini Goyal from Chandigarh were the first and second runner up in the Girls category.

Over 170 state level champions (100 boys, 70 girls) from 21 States have participated in the 9-day tournament and the top 2 players in each category (open and girls) will represent India in World Chess Championship and Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The tournament was organised by Dr N M Chess Academy at Kumaraguru College of Technology and a casha prize of rs.2.5 lakh were given to top 20 players in both the category.