u-17 girls of Satchinanda Jothi Nikethan International school wins trophy

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Under-17 Girls Team of Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Kallar, received a rousing reception, when they arrived at the city airport last night, for winning the National Hockey Championship-2019.

The championship for CBSE Schools was held at Dr.Amrit LalIshrat Memorial Sunbeam School, Varanasi from November 14 to 19.

The Kallar-based school emerged champions by defeating Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan of Kodugu, Karnataka of 3-1 goals and proved the supremacy in the field of Hockey.

S.Varshini was awarded with the ‘Best Forward Player’ and C.V. Dhanusha received the ‘Best Defender Award’ for Under 17 girls.

The Under-17 boys team of the school , which emerged as South Zone I winners ended up claiming Bronze in the Championship, even as S.S. Sree Ram was adjudged the ‘Best Forward Player’.

We are glad to share that besides hosting South Zone Hockey tournament for the past six years we also ended up finishing runners up on a couple of occasions including Last year’s National Hockey Championship held at Gurunanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, Ludhiana, Punjab. a school release said.

Local Administration minister, S.P Velumani, the District Collector, K. Rajamani Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Kathavat, K.Ramasamy, Managing Trustee of the school and Dr. Kavidasan, Secretary of the school appreciated the students and congratulated everyone in person