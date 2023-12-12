Uber’s Strategic Partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Redefines Travel Experience in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, 11th December, 2023 – Uber, the leading ride-hailing app in India today announced its strategic partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to revolutionize ground transportation services at the Coimbatore International Airport.

The partnership with AAI signifies Uber’s dedication to elevating transportation options for airport travellers, ensuring reliable and stress-free journeys upon arrival or departure from Coimbatore International Airport.

Shiva Shailendran, Director, Supply Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are committed to facilitating accelerated growth of air travel in India by becoming a preferred onward travel partner for travellers providing safe, reliable and convenient airport transport options. Together with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), we are enhancing ground transportation options and setting a new standard for operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.”

As part of this tie-up, Uber introduces several rider-centric benefits to enhance the overall airport travel experience, such as a dedicated pickup zone at the arrival terminal, complemented by on-ground assistance and step-by-step wayfinding guide – assisting riders on their way from the gate to the Uber pickup zone. To enhance convenience, Uber driver-partners will have exclusive parking spaces, contributing to reduced estimated arrival times (ETAs) for riders.

Uber’s dedication to enhancing the overall travel experience extends beyond efficient transportation solutions to innovative features that simplify and streamline the entire airport journey.