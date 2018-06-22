UDAY AC train receiving good patronage during weekends

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The recently introduced UDAY Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru express is receiving good patronage, with 70 per cent occupancy rate on weekends and 50 per cent on weekdays.

In return journey from Bengaluru, the occupancy percentage was 90 per cent on weekends and 50 per cent on week days, a Salem Division Railway release said on Friday.

The Division has taken a special initiative of manning the complete train with women ticket checking staff of Salem Division, with the approval of Divisional Manager U. Subba Rao.

The manning of women ticket checking is divided into 3 team consisting of four ticket checking staff for each team and each train will have one chief ticket examiner and three ticket checking inspectors, with each staff taking care of two coaches.

The train has eight coaches including three with dining facility. Regular double decker coaches have 120 seats each and coaches with dinning have 104. The team manning the train from Coimbatore will stay back in Bengaluru and would return to Coimbatore the next day and vice-versa.

This team has been successfully manning the UDAY express and this special initiation is very much appreciated by passengers and media.

These women irrespective of working of early hours and four days away from home, they are doing exemplary work and Rao had appreciated the women by giving awards and commendation.

UDAY AC double decker express between Coimbatore- KSR Bengaluru and back was introduced on June 8.