01 Oct 2018, Edition - 1175, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Saradha Scam: CBI summons 2 top cops from West Bengal
- Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest ends. Transit order set aside by Delhi HC
- Nana Patekar sends a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
- Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha plea
- Major air mishap averted; AirAsia Goa-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing
- Fracas inside Delhi-Jodhpur flight, 6 passengers approached cockpit
- Sandeep Patil lashes out at selectors for ignoring Karun Nair in Test squad
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in trouble, FIR against Delhi CM over his tweet on Vivek Tiwari Case
- Parakram Parv celebrated to show India’s determination: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Karun Nair’s dropping was baffling, says former Indian skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar
Undertrial dies of heart attack
Covai Post Network
October 1, 2018
Coimbatore : A 57-year old undertrial died of heart attack in the Government hospital here on Monday.
Senthilkumar hailing from Karur district was arrested on charges of cheating and threatening to murder from Erode and was lodged in the Central prison here on September 23 last.
He had complained chest pain on that day and was admitted to the prisoner’s ward in Government Hospital and was under treatment, police said.
Senthilkumar complained of heavy chest pain in the early hours and doctors who rushed and attended to him found him dead, they said.