Undertrial dies of heart attack

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 57-year old undertrial died of heart attack in the Government hospital here on Monday.

Senthilkumar hailing from Karur district was arrested on charges of cheating and threatening to murder from Erode and was lodged in the Central prison here on September 23 last.

He had complained chest pain on that day and was admitted to the prisoner’s ward in Government Hospital and was under treatment, police said.

Senthilkumar complained of heavy chest pain in the early hours and doctors who rushed and attended to him found him dead, they said.