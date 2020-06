Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total 390 workers left for their native state of Uttar Pradesh by a special shramik train from here today.

The workers, including 20 children, were provided with food, water and other necessary kits before leaving by 34th special train.

With this, over 47,500 workers were transported to their respective state of Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Senior railways, district and police officials were present during the occasion.