Coimbatore : The 126th Annual Conference of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) will be held at Coonoor in Nilgiris district on September 14.

NITI Ayog Member Prof, Ramesh Chand will be the chief guest at the conference and distribute trophies to the winners of the 15th Edition of The Golden Leaf India Award organised at Ahmedabad in April last, an upasi release said.