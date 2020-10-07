UPASI chief’s stress on radical thinking and innovation

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI),the premier body of the planting community in the South,with its headquarters at Coonoor has put in place a new team for 2020-21. Mr.Prashant Bhansali has been elected as the President and Mr.M.P.Cherian has been elected as the Vice President of the association, according to the UPASI Secretary,Mr.R.Sanjith.

Mr.Prashant Bhansali is the Chief Executive Officer of Kairbetta Estates, a family-run tea plantation and an orthodox tea manufacturer. Mr.Bhansali started on the plantation at the age of 21, and has since grown the business which now exports 80% of its production.

He is a Past Chairman of the Nilgiri Planters Association as well as the Planters Association of Tamil Nadu. He has been serving on the UPASI Executive Committee for the past 15 years. He was UPASI Tea Committee Chairman for the period 2016-17 to 2018-19.

With the current situation of the plantation industry, he realises a need for radical thinking and innovation to move away from traditional industry practices. He believes that changes need to be incorporated in the industry that are long-term and cost conscious, with a focus on sustainability.

Mr.M.P.Cherian is the Managing Director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited with head quarters at Calicut,Kerala.

Mr.Cherian hails from a family of planters who have interest in Rubber, Coffee, Cocoa, Tea and Pepper Plantations. He is a fourth generation Planter with 30 years experience in managing large plantations.

He served as Chairman of Association of Planters of Kerala (APK) in the year 2008 -2009. He has been Executive Committee member of UPASI since 1999 and Executive Committee member of APK from 2000. He was Chairman of the UPASI Rubber Committee during the period 2011-12 to 2019-20.