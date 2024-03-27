Upstox launches ‘Cut the Kit Kit’ campaign; to help users invest wisely

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore | 26th March, 2024: Upstox, India’s fastest-growing and highest-rated trading and investment platform, today unveiled its innovative brand campaign, ‘Cut the Kit Kit, Get in the Market’. With this campaign, Upstox aims to help retail investors cut through the clutter, noise, and overload of information to invest right.Through its research, Upstox has recognised that the journey to investment success is often cluttered with challenges – mis-selling financial products, misleading advice, information overload, and complex jargon. This can often lead to decisions that may not align with an individual’s financial goals.For example, users often prioritise returns over essential risk and expense metrics when investing in mutual funds. Similarly, they might opt for a Rs. 1 crore term insurance plan without proper assessment, succumbing to a one-size-fits-all approach. Such practices result in poorly informed decisions, leading to underconfidence among investors. Recognising these challenges, Upstox has taken the initiative to handle the heavy lifting and complexities for its users. The company wants to “Cut the Kit-Kit” (noise) of the market and encourage users to start creating wealth by investing in what’s right for them.To effectively communicate its message to investors, Upstox has launched a campaign film encapsulating the theme “Cut the Kit Kit, Get in the Market.” The film takes place in a theatre setting, where an individual expresses interest in mutual fund investing. This query triggers a cacophony of comical “kit kit” responses from others, symbolising the overwhelming banter and noise prevalent in the market. This noise serves as a metaphor for the confusion caused by the deluge of information available to investors. The plot progresses until the protagonist, initially bewildered by the array of advice, is introduced to the Upstox Mutual Fund interface. This moment marks a turning point, offering the protagonist—and, by extension, the viewer—clarity and simplicity in the investing process. Similarly, the second ad film features a salon situation, and the third film features a waiting area at a hospital.The company is also planning to launch two more campaign videos over the next few weeks. The films will depict how people often struggle with the right information when it comes to investing, but with Upstox; users can cut to the chase and get the guidance that lets them Invest Right.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder of Upstox, said, “India has traditionally been a nation of savers rather than investors. A significant barrier has been the lack of clear, accessible information, leading to poor investment decisions. Upstox’s mission is to empower every Indian with the right knowledge and tools to invest wisely across all asset classes, avoiding common pitfalls.”

As the campaign rolls out across digital, TV and social media platforms, including a partnership with JioCinema and Star for the IPL, Upstox is set to reach audiences nationwide, from metros to Tier 3 cities. With over 1.3 crore customers, Upstox continues to innovate, offering ‘Invest’ and ‘Pro’ modes to cater to both novice investors and advanced traders.

Watch The Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJCFwpM2X5k