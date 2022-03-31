Upstox launches ‘Own Your Future’ campaign to drive equity participation in India

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities India Pvt. Ltd.), one of India’s largest investment platforms, today launched its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, ‘Own Your Future’. The goal of the campaign is to promote financial inclusion in the country by encouraging young Indians to participate in the equity market, invest wisely, own assets that will grow over time and help them take control of their future.

The goal of any company and its management is to increase shareholder value. The campaign includes a series of lighthearted videos elaborating how one can “Make your favourite companies work for you” by buying their stocks, becoming a shareholder in them, and thus having the company and its management work to improve your returns!

The first two videos of the series were released along with the launch of Tata IPL 2022. One of the videos shows a reunion of three friends where they discuss their career developments. Another video in the series captures a meetup between two friends at a cafe to discuss a friend’s promotion.

Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder, Upstox said, “The campaign ‘Own Your Future’ intends to encourage more Indians to participate in the equity market and make the right investment choices through Upstox. Young Indians today understand the value of owning assets and building a portfolio, via owning shares in companies. There’s a huge rise in startup culture and they understand that even if everyone cannot be an entrepreneur, you can still own a share of a company, and participate in its long term upside.

Just like IPL has redefined cricket, Upstox aims to redefine investments for its customers. We have grown 3X year-on-year and expect a similar growth trajectory this year as well. We are positive that this campaign will help drive a culture of equity investment in India, as well as encourage more Indians to take charge of their financial future.”

The multimedia marketing campaign includes commercials on television, digital, and social media platforms. While digital has been employed to reach out to the target segments in metros and big cities, television will be dominating the media mix for Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities.

Upstox is the first broking firm that has partnered with IPL ever since the cricket league was launched in 2008. The company currently has over 9 million customers and aims to reach users living in remote corners of the country. The Upstox platform’s user-friendly interface makes investing simple and their educational content further empowers users to make informed investment decisions. Powered by advanced technology, Upstox enables customers to gather an astute understanding of the financial market and assists them in taking control of their investments.