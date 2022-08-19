Valluva Meyyarivu Book Launched by Coimbatore, District Collector Dr. G.S. Sameeran

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – The launching ceremony of Valluva Meiyarivu, an appreciation of selected kurals for the new generation written by Rashid Gazzali, Syndicate Member of Bharathiar University and secretary of Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, was held on behalf of Vijaya Publishing House at the premises of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore on 19.08.2022 at 5.30 pm.

Mr. Vijaya M Velayutham, the founder of Vijaya Publications, welcomed the audience and said, “according to the author of this book, Mr. Rashid Ghazzali, through this book, students studying in colleges should learn at least 50 to 60 Thirukkurals and their interpretations.

Mr. Rashid Ghazzali is a corporate consultant, life guide, and educator. He was born in a simple family in a small village in Wayanad district of Kerala.

He achieved promotions through tireless work with dedication. His first success was the voluntary organization SIGN, which he started while still an undergraduate. As a life coach and project consultant, he has travelled to many countries around the world conducting thousands of self-improvement sessions, corporate workshops and giving spiritual speeches. He is working steadily as the Managing Director of Nilgiri College of Arts and Science under Bharathiar University, Coimbatore.

Rashida Ghazzali has been invited by the United States of America to address the Global Leadership Training event in 2019. His ideal thirst to serve the human society and his efforts to bring about revival in human life make him unique. It is noteworthy that he is also a syndicate member of Bharathiar University appointed by Tamil Nadu Government.” he said.

Coimbatore, District Collector Dr. G.S. Sameeran released the book and Coimbatore, West Zone Police IG Dr. M. S. Muthuswamy and Prof. Dr. P. Kaliraj, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore received the first copy. Director of Roots Groups, Coimbatore, Dr. Kavidasan, gave a special speech at the function.

The Tamil version of this book has been published by Vijaya Publications and the Malayalam version by Olive Publications.

Dr. Ajith Kumar Lal Mohan, Secretary of AJK College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, current Board Member of Coimbatore Bharathiar University, State President of Tamil Nadu Private Self-Financing Arts and Science and Management Colleges and Prof. Dr. Chitra, Head of Tamil Department, Coimbatore Bharathiar University felicitated the author.