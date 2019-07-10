VCK demo against ‘honour killings’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) today staged a demonstration demanding that the Western Zone of Tamil Nadu be declared as ‘honour killing prone’, following increase in such incidents.

The party activists, numbering over 200 gathered at Sivananda Colony and raised slogans against the ‘honour killings’ by upper caste people targeting Dalits.

They also raised slogans against Tamil Nadu Government for failing to take action against those who indulged in these killings.

Referring to the recent killing of a youth and a Dalit girl in nearby Mettupalayam, the activists demanded a legislation to prevent such heinous crimes, police said.

Led by VCK General secretary, Sinthanai Selvan, they also wanted deterrent legal action and strong punishment to those involved in such ‘honour-killings’