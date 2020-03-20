Vehicle movement to be stopped between TN-Kerala by evening, check posts closed

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to prevent possible spread of coronavirus, the movement of all types of vehicles will be stopped between Kerala and Tamil Nadu from Coimbatore District,from Friday evening.

Though there was no case of Covid-19 reported in the district, the steps were taken to prevent passenger to passenger spread, the district collector, K Rajamani said in a release here.

Similarly, all the nine check posts bordering Kerala will be closed from the evening, he said.

Check posts at Walayar, Mulli, Malperiyar, Velanthavalam, Gopalapuram, Meenakshipuram, Veerappagoundanur Vazhakuparai and Anaikatti will be closed until further orders, Rajamani said.

The officials from Revenue, Police and Transport departments will monitor the process regularly, he said.

Majority of textile shops and jewelleries, the major employers in the region are closed, besides malls and theaters in the city.

Meanwhile, power loom weavers and owners in this and Tirupur Districts, have decided to stop production from Friday to April five, responding to the call given by the Government, the association sources said.