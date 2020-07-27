VHP functionary attempts self-immolation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed for some time near Kuniyamuthur police station in the city, when a VHP functionary attempted to commit

self-immolation, protesting against the arrest of many persons who had drawn ‘Vel’ ( the symbol of Lord Muruga), to condemn the derogatory remarks by a YouTube channel on a hymn praising Lord Muruga.

Workers of BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP and other Muruga devotees were drawing the ‘ Vel’ on the roads and walls across the city, to condemn

the Karuppar Kootam, which had posted derogatory remarks against Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn praising the Hindu deity, in its YouTube channel a few days ago.

Police have arrested a few persons belonging to different Hindu outfits for drawing the symbol on the roads.

Protesting against the arrest of five persons in Kuniyamuthur area, nearly 100 workers of various Hindu outfits staged a demonstration

and started singing devotional songs in front of the police station there.

Suddenly a VHP State joint secretary, Amarnath Shivalingam poured petrol on his body and attempted to immolate himself. However, police personnel overpowered and foiled the attempt

and took him to the Station. Further investigations are on.