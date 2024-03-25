Vi launches Special IPL Offers: Discounts and Extra Data for its prepaid customers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :As cricket fever sweeps the nation and fans eagerly prepare to support their favorite IPL teams, Vi, a leading telecom operator, has announced exciting new special discount offers and additional/ bonus data packages to enhance cricket watching experience this IPL season.

Vi’s prepaid customers can now avail of a range of discounts and data offerings across different pricing tiers. Whether it’s streaming matches live, catching up on highlights, or staying updated with the latest scores, Vi has options tailored to every preference, ensuring there is something to suit everyone’s need, allowing users to maximize their cricket viewing experience without worrying about data constraints.

These offers are exclusively only on the Vi app:

• With Rs. 1449 pack (1.5GB/ day, Validity: 180 Days, Unlimited Voice calls), customers will receive a discount of Rs. 50, while those opting for the Rs. 3199 pack (2GB/ day, Validity: 365 Days, Unlimited Voice calls + Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for 1 year) will enjoy a discount of Rs. 100.

• Additionally, users subscribing to the Rs. 699 pack (3GB/day, Validity: 56 Days, Unlimited Voice Calls) will benefit from a Rs. 50 discount to ensure they have ample data for uninterrupted IPL viewing.

• Vi app is also offering 50% extra data on the Rs. 181 pack and 25% extra data on the Rs. 75 pack.

• Alongside these offers, there are additional lucrative data packs where users can get 50GB data on Rs. 298 pack (28 Days) and 100GB data on Rs 418 pack (56 Days)

Vi has introduced additional extra data offers on select recharge plans valid from March 21st, 2024, to April 1st, 2024, for all its prepaid customers.

Recharge Plans Offer Data Limit & Validity

Rs 1449 Receive an extra 30GB data 1.5GB/ day + 180 days

Rs 2899 Receive an additional 50GB data 1.5GB/day + 365 days

Rs 3099 Receive an additional 50GB data 2GB/ day + 365 days

Rs 3199 Receive an additional 50GB data 2GB/ day + 365 days