13 Apr 2024, Edition - 3196, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Travel

Coimbatore

Vibrant flavors of Vishu festive buffet at O by Tamara

Covai Post Network

April 13, 2024

Experience this special day of togetherness with a culinary journey that traverses through the heart of Kerala with a vibrant, flavourful feast at O by Tamara Coimbatore on April 14, 2024.

O Cafe is all set to host guests to an extensive Vishu sadhya, offering a variety of live counters to choose delicacies from, including appam, chaat, pasta, dosa and multi-cuisine buffet food from around the globe. Special mocktails will also be available for all the guests who opt for the buffet.

An exciting offer of a 20% discount on groups above 10 pax is included as a perk.Guests can reserve their spot for the Sadhya priced at ₹1399++ per adult and at ₹799++ for children under 10 years old.Reservations can be made through advanced booking.

Contact +0422 6656000.

