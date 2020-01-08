Vibrant Kongunadu to be held in October in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : After successful Vibrant series across India, a game changer in the industrial sector, the city will host “Vibrant Kongunadu” the Coimbatore Global Expo and Summit 2020 from October 16.

The first of its kind three day international expo will focus on multi-sectoral practical opportunities for Kongu Nadu–Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Nilgiris and nearby districts to improve their competitiveness to match the industries across the globe, Founder and Chief Mentor, Global Network, Dr Jagat Shah, the joint organisers, told reporters here Wednesday.

The expo will bring importers, investors, key sectoral manufacturers, technologists, service providers and traders together on a common platform to discuss, share, debate and celebrate the best of key focus sectors of Kongu Nadu , he said.

The Vibrant Kongu Nadu will be an international event and will be registering its name in key commercial milestones of the year with 250 plus Kongu Nadu based companies as exhibitors, Shah said.

This is a joint initiative of the Vibrant Coimbatore Foundation in partnership with Global Network, the international trade advisory firm.

The prime focus is the inclusive development of Kongu Nadu in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, industries, technology, youth, women owned businesses and skill development, knowledge sharing and networking.

This event will create employment opportunities and give a boost to MSMEs and corporate’s in the region, as 250+ companies from 25 countries will be attending, as road shows will be conducted in 25 countries with the help of Embassies of India, accompanied by companies from Kongu Nadu, Shah said.

Business Network International (BNI, which is present in 73 countries and 63 cities in India, with more than 2.44 lakh members globally, will help the expo in connecting the industries, Shah said.